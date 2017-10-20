Police appeal for 'dash-cam' footage of attempted JCB cash machine theft in Whitby

Police are appealing for drivers to share their "dash-cam" footage or information after a JCB was used to try and steal a cash machine from a shop in Whitby.

The offence happened at the Stainsacre Lane branch of Sainsbury's in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday).

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the offence, or has any "dash-cam" footage - a video taken from the dashboard of anyone's car - of a grey Volkswagen Golf estate which the culprit used to leave the scene and the JCB which was used used to try and remove the ATM from the wall.

The Golf estate left Whitby shortly after 1.30am in the early hours of yesterday and was north of Scarborough shortly after 1.50am.

A yellow and black JCB was stolen from a farm at High Normanby sometime after 10pm. Police say it will have travelled down the A171 towards Whitby and was possibly parked in the vicinity of Sainsbury’s before the offence.

Officers want to hear from anyone who has seen either of the vehicles in the area or was travelling in the vicinity and has any footage of the vehicles to contact them.

Call 101 and ask for the Serious Crime Team at Scarborough, or email Stephen.monty@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

People can anonymously pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12170187421 when passing on information.