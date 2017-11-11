Police appeal for public's help as search continues for missing Leeds man

An appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing Leeds man has been issued by police after officers searched for him throughout the night.

Thomas Hamilton, 59, has been missing from Kirkstall since 2.25pm yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police today said that Mr Hamilton often frequents Leeds city centre.

He is described as white, with short grey hair and a beard.

Officers do not know what clothing he may now be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 998.