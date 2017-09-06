Police appeal for return of missing Hull man

Police are asking for the public to help them find a missing Hull man

Brendon Carrier, 22, was reported missing on August 30 he left his home on Hymers Avenue without telling family members where he was going.

Concerns have been raised for Mr Carrier because he has not been in touch with family and also has some health issues which require treatment.

When last seen he was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie and carrying a large green back pack. He is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with short dark brown hair.

Brendon or anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 424 of August