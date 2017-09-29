Police appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in Harrogate collision

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision with a car during yesterday morning's rush hour.

It happened at around 8.50pm on the traffic light-controlled junction of Skipton Road and Woodfield Road on the A59.

The cyclist, a local man in his 40s, was travelling on Skipton Road in the direction of the Empress roundabout and was in a collision with a silver Renault Clio as it turned right from Skipton Road into Woodfield Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw the manner of driving and riding prior to it. Anyone with dashcam footage is also encouraged to contact officers.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve James (in Harrogate) or email Traffic Constable James on Steve.James117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote incident number NYP-28092017-0550 when sharing information.