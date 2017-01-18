Police appeal over fire at Norton property

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fire that occurred in Norton.

It happened on Langton Road between the evening of Friday, January 13 and the morning of Monday, January 16 and involved a fire in one of the rooms at the old Brooklyn Centre, which is currently under development.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious people or activity seen in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Simon Garnett at North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 12170008671.