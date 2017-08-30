Police appeal over Grimsby attempted robbery

A man defended himself against a would-be robber armed with a knife in Grimsby.

Police are today appealing for witnesses that can help identify a man after the offence took place on August 26 between 2pm and 3pm close to the B&Q car park on Peaks Parkway.

A man, armed with a knife, is alleged to have confronted another man and demanded money. The victim was not harmed and was able to defend himself and get away.

Police are especially keen to talk to the owner of a vehicle that was being loaded at the trade entrance of B&Q at the time of the offence, who may have vital information.

The culprit is described as white, six foot tall, of slim build, clean shaven with short black hair and wearing dark blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101, quoting log 414 of August 26 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.