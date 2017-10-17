Police appeal over 'incident' at Scarborough book shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after being called to a second hand bookshop in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police today said an "incident" took place Mrs Lofthouses Book Emporium on Queen Street on Sunday, October 8.

At around 2.45pm "an incident occured which involved a man who had entered the shop with a quantity of books and a member of staff," police said.

The force gave no more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and ask for Jade Gallagher-Barrass. People can also email Jade.Gallagher-Barrass597@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170180608.