Police appeal to find stolen jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds

POLICE are appealing for information to trace hundreds of thousands of pounds in stolen jewellery after four men were jailed for a series of violent robberies across West Yorkshire.

High performance vehicles were also taken in the eight ‘home invasion’ robberies which occurred in two days across the Bradford, Leeds and Kirklees areas in January this year.

Yesterday, four men received over 65 years at Bradford Crown Court for their roles in the raids.

Dean Coleman, 47, of Tyersal Road, Bradford was sentenced to 13 years eight months

Timothy Tordoff, 26, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 20 years

Wayne Coleman, 25, of Mary Street, Bradford, received a 15 year sentence.

Yasser Mohammed Nasser, 26, of 125 Broadstone Way, Bradford, was given a 16 years and six months in jail.

Police are now calling on the public to help them find the stolen items, which include a 3.7ct marquise-shaped diamond ring and an 18ct white gold and diamond flower design bracelet.

Detective Superintendent Gary Hooks, who led the investigation, said: “We would firstly like to thank all the victims for their support of what has been a complex investigation, and I hope that today’s sentences will give them some comfort.

“These significant sentences send a very clear message to those involved in such criminality that they will be harshly punished by the court.

“We are now appealing for the public’s help to trace the stolen items, so we can return them to their rightful owners.

“Some of these pieces are of great sentimental value and we would urge anyone who may have been approached by someone selling these items, or who may have seen them being sold, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 5013 Jones at Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160006184.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.