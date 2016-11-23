Police appeal to missing walker’s family and friends

Police investigating the disappearance of 62-year-old Kathryn Summersgill are appealing to her friends and family to get in touch.

Ms Summersgill was reported missing on Monday and North Yorkshire Police officers have so far been unable to trace her next of kin.

The alarm was raised about Ms Summersgill’s disappearance by friends who received letters from her and became concerned for her welfare.

Her car – a silver Renault Clio – was found in Buckden car park in Upper Wharfedale and contained a parking ticket bought at 9.25am on Friday, November 18.

Sergeant Trevor Burton, of Skipton police, said: “We believe Kathryn has a sister who lived in the Leeds area and that she may have family in the Collingham and Yeadon areas. We also believe she has friends in Ilkley.

“Kathryn recently moved back to the area from Worcestershire and has a love of walking in the Dales. She made friends through her love of walking and we are appealing to anyone who knows her to contact us if they have not already spoken to us.”

Extensive searches have been carried out by specialist police search teams and volunteer search and rescue teams. Door to door enquiries have been carried out at local guest houses, bed and breakfast and hotels in the area.

Today, the RAF were due to assist with further searches in the area.

Ms Summersgill is known to walk three main routes from Buckden:

Buckden - Cray Gill - Yockenthwaite – Langstrothdale - Buckden;

Buckden - Redmire Woods- along the River Wharfe to Starbotton – Buckden;

Buckden – through Rakes Wood to the lead mine at Buckden Ghyll – Starbotton – Buckden.

Her family, friends and acquaintances and anyone who believes they have seen her in the Buckden area are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.