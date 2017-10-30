Police appeal to trace missing Hull teenager

POLICE are appealing for information to trace a Hull teenager who has been reported missing from home

John Holyman, 17, was last seen on Boothferry Road in Hull at 10am on Saturday October 28.

He is 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a green tracksuit, a green jumper and a black Lacoste baseball cap and was carrying a bag.

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "John, if you see this appeal please contact us so we can make sure you are safe. If you have seen or know John’s whereabouts please call us on 101 quoting log 686 of 28/10/17."