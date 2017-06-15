Police appeal to trace nurse who helped ill passenger on Big Weekend bus from Hull

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses as they continue to investigate the death of a man who fell ill on a bus heading to Radio One's Big Weekend in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who went to the aid of the man on the afternoon of Saturday, May 27.

The 21-year-old was a passenger on a bus travelling from Hull’s Paragon Interchange to Burton Constable Hall, where the music festival took place.

A spokesman said: "Were you travelling on the bus which was transporting people to the Big Weekend at 2.30pm on May 27 when a young man was taken ill?

"As part of our ongoing investigation into his death we would like to speak to anyone who helped to administer first aid until the ambulance arrived. We would especially like to speak to an off duty nurse who assisted."

Anyone who gave first aid and has not spoken to police already is asked to call 101, quoting number WB/65077/2017