Police arrest 12 people in connection with London terror attacks

Police have arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with the London Bridge terror attacks.

Several people were detained by police during an armed operation at some east London flats where neighbours said one of the London Bridge attackers may have lived.

At least four police vans were stationed behind a cordon outside the Elizabeth Fry flats in King's Road, Barking, and residents reported hearing bangs on Sunday morning.

Some neighbours said a photograph of one of the attackers resembled a man who lived in one of the flats.

Veronica Oladapo, 45, who lives in the neighbouring Forresters Apartments, said she left her building at around 7am to see police taking four men and a woman away.

She said she saw two men and a woman being taken away by ambulance after other neighbours reported hearing shots fired, while two men were later led away by police.

She said: "When I came out they were already taking some of the casualties away.

"There were three of them ... the ambulance came and took them away.

"There were another two sitting down inside."

One of the men had a hood pulled over his head while another one used a jacket to hide his face, she said.