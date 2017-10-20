Police arrest 24 people in raids targeting organised crime in Hull

Police have made a series of arrests as part of an operation to tackle organised crime in Hull.

Officers raided and searched properties and outbuildings in the Great Thornton Street estate.

They were targeted people suspected of links with criminal networks, and those wanted for violent crimes, drug dealing and money laundering.

Police today (Friday) said 24 arrests have been made and a large amount of drugs have been seized.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Cross, of Humberside Police, said: “Our operation has been a tremendous success.

"We have conducted six warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act over the last three weeks and carried out nine Police and Criminal Evidence searches, leading to the arrest of 24 people and the seizure of large amounts of controlled substances, including Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Amphetamine and Cannabis as well as cash in excess of £20,000.

“The people we’ve targeted are suspected of violent crime, drug offences and the exploitation of vulnerable people. Make no mistake, we will not tolerate this and we will act quickly and decisively to tackle offenders and bring those responsible to justice.”

Humberside Police are working with its partners to help identify and engage with vulnerable people and prevent them from becoming victims of 'cuckooing'.

Cuckooing is a tactic typically used by drug gangs, which involves taking over the homes of vulnerable people and forcing them to let someone live with them.

They then effectively take over their home to use as a base of operations for drug dealing and crime.

Det Chf Insp Cross added: “We would also like to thank the local community for their ongoing assistance. We rely on information from the public and would urge anyone with details or suspicions about criminal activity to contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”