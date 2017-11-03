Police arrest armed man after stand off at house in Hull

POLICE arrested a man armed with a knife following a stand-off at a house in Hull.

Humberside Police were called to an address in Haydock Garth in the Bransholme area of Hull just beore 5,30pm yesterday (Thurs Nov 2) following reports a man armed with a bladed weapon was behaving in an aggressive manner.

A cordon was put in place as a public safety measure and specialist officers were deployed to the scene.

Despite police attempts to negotiate with the man he failed to engage with officers who then forced entry to the address and arrested the 32-year-old man.

A young child also within the address was safely recovered and is now in the care of family.

The man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and domestic related assault. He is now in police custody and is being questioned in connection with the incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy McDyer said; “We would like to thank local residents for their co-operation during this incident. Our objective throughout has been to ensure the safety of those involved and the wider community and to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.”