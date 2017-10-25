Police ask for witnesses to 4x4 ram-raid in Leeds to come forward

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a group of balaclava-clad robbers in a 4x4 rammed into a Leeds jewellers today.

Shortly before 11.27am, a red Ford Ranger 4x4 vehicle was driven in to the front of Hymans Jewellers on Call Lane.

A number of culprits wearing balaclavas burst into the shop and stole items of jewellery.

They left the Ford Ranger at the scene and made off in a blue Ford Focus which was later also found abandoned.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was clearly a shocking incident for both the staff at the jewellers and members of the public in the vicinity. Thankfully none of the staff in the shop were injured.

“We have already had a number of people come forward, including some people with footage of the incident.

“I’d like to thank members of the public for their co-operation and ask that anyone else who has witnessed any part of this incident, particularly those with footage on their phones, to please contact Leeds District CID via 101.”

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.