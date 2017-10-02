Police believe woman who disappeared from Leeds hospital may be with second missing person

A woman who disappeared from a Leeds hospital may be in the company of a second missing person, police have said.

Ismah Rehman, 21, was reported missing from St James’s Hospital at 11.45pm last night (Sunday) after she attended for treatment earlier in the day.

Now West Yorkshire Police believe she may be with another missing woman, Kaydie Richardson.

Ms Richardson, 18, was reported missing separately at 5pm yesterday.

Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “We have concerns for the welfare of both these missing women and urgently need to trace them.

“They know each other and we believe they may be together. We would like to hear from anyone who has seen them, either together or separately, or who has any information that could assist in tracing them.”

Ismah is described as Asian, 5ft and of medium build, with medium-length straight black hair. She was wearing a black jacket with side zips and grey fur around the hood, a grey shirt, black leggings, and white shoes.

Kaydie is described as white, 5ft 2in and of medium build, with blonde hair in a ‘clipped back’ style. She was wearing a multi-coloured jumper with black sleeves, black leggings, and bright red trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Operations Room at Elland Road via 101, quoting log 2139 of October 1.