Police bosses announce new Chief Constable appointment

Police bosses are appointing a new Chief Constable for the West Yorkshire region.

Dee Collins, who had been working as West Yorkshire Police's temporary Chief Constable, is to be given the role permanently

The appointment was announced today by the force's Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson and it will be official after a Police and Crime Panel hearing on Friday, November 11.

Chf Cons Dee Collins said: “I am delighted and proud to have been appointed to lead West Yorkshire Police as its Chief Constable.

“My focus going forward will be on delivering our joint vision with the Police and Crime Commissioner to 'Keep Communities in West Yorkshire Safe and Feeling Safe'. Protecting the public, particularly the most vulnerable individuals, remains my number one priority.

“I firmly believe that the men and women who make up West Yorkshire Police are key to our continued success and one of my main aims is to ensure we develop and support our people to be the best they can be.

“I am also committed to building a Force that is diverse in representation and thinking. It is important as we move forward that we engage with our communities, that we are part of them and that together we can address concerns."

Chf Cons Collins, originally from Cheshire, began her policing career in 1987 with Cleveland Police.

She rose through the ranks to become Superintendent, before eventually taking up the temporary Chief Constable role in West Yorkshire.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “I am delighted to be making this announcement today as Dee's appointment to this position is great news for West Yorkshire Police and for our communities.

“Dee comes to this role with a great deal of experience and understanding having served West Yorkshire first as Deputy and then more recently as Temporary Chief Constable.

“Prior to joining the police service here in West Yorkshire Dee was Assistant Chief Constable in Derbyshire for seven years and whilst serving there was awarded the Queen's Policing Medal for her contribution towards British Policing.

“I am also proud of her role as President of the British Association of Women in Policing (BAWP) and the commitment that she will bring to her role in West Yorkshire.

“Having worked closely with Dee over the last couple of years I know how passionate she is about this job, about the wellbeing of police officers and staff and about keeping our communities safe and feeling safe."