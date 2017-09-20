Police called amid concern for man on top of car park in Leeds city centre

Police were called to a car park in Leeds city centre amid concern for a man's safety.
A spokesman said they were called shortly before 1pm today after the man was spotted on the top of the car park in Albion Street.
In an update issued at around 3pm, he said the man had been brought down safely by officers.
It was not related to the incident at Kirkgate Market, where a suspicious package prompted an evacuation.
