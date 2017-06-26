Police called to council's no confidence meeting after public gallery clapped

Five police officers were called to a bad-tempered town council meeting as councillors discussed the vote of no confidence.

A motion of no confidence in Scarborough Borough Council's leadership has not passed this morning.

The motion was defeated by 25-19, so no confidence does not pass. The eight members of the leadership were allowed to vote.

But there was commotion at the town hall as the police were called after the public gallery refused to leave for clapping.

Members of the public at Scarborough Borough Council's vote of no confidence in its leadership were asked to leave after following a round of applause.

The public gallery was told by the Mayor Cllr Martin Smith that if they applauded a comment again the would be asked to leave.

This followed a round of applause after Cllr Sam Cross says leadership should do the 'honourable thing' and leave the meeting.

Later in the meeting there was a short round of applause and the mayor ordered the public gallery to leave.

Around 20 members of the public refused to leave and North Yorkshire Police were called.

Five police officers were at the town hall before the meeting went ahead.

Cllr Martin Smith said the meeting should go straight to the vote which defeated the motion.