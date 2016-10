Police were called to a man driving a mobility scooter down a motorway in Leeds this afternoon.

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit received multiple calls about the man riding the vehicle along the M621 Motorway.

Mobility scooters have a maximum speed of 8mph. Motorways are limited to 70mph, a 62mph difference.

An officer was despatched to the scene and ‘helped and advised’ the man.

The incident happened at about 5.46pm.

Noone is thought to have been injured in the incident.