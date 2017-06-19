Police called to ‘reports of a rave’ in Wakefield

Loud music could be heard across Horbury and surrounding areas during the early hours of Sunday morning.

People took to Facebook community groups to discuss the noise, with some claiming it had woken them up.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 12.50am to Calder Grove to reports of hearing live music.”

The West Yorkshire Police Contact Centre said on Twitter at 1.15am: “Reports of a ‘Rave’ on Blacker Lane, Wakefield.”

They said officers were aware and would be dealing with the incident.