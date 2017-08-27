Police car burst into flames while answering emergency call in North Yorkshire

These were the dramatic scenes when a police car was engulfed by flames on a main road in North Yorkshire.

The car was travelling along the A168 when it suffered an engine failure and caught light.

Firefighters from Thirsk and Ripon were called to the scene at Asenby, near Thirsk, at around 5.35pm yesterday.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to put out the flames.

Sgt Paul Cording, a member of the Roads Policing Group based in Harrogate, said his colleagues in the car had been responding to an emergency call at the time.

He posted on Twitter: "Lucky escape for my colleagues on the A168 at Asenby when their patrol car suffered a catastrophic engine failure on a blue light run.

"Fortunately no injuries and officers now back out on patrol in a replacement vehicle. Thanks to @NorthYorksFire for your help