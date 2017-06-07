Police carry out controlled explosion on unattended vehicles in London

Police have carried out a controlled explosion after reports of two unattended vehicles in central London.

Scotland Yard confirmed the incident in Vauxhall earlier today, close to the US embassy.

Officers were called at 16.38pm on Wednesday to Ponton Road, in south west London.

A controlled explosion was carried out around an hour later.

Specialist officers are at the scene near MI6, and cordons have been put in place.

London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are also in attendance.

