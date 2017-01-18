Police charge 13 men in Keighley drugs sting

Thirteen men have been charged with offences concerning the supply of drugs following a police operation in Keighley.

The charges come after a series of warrants were carried out at addresses across the town in the last week.

A total of 21 men were arrested and officers seized suspected Class A drugs worth approximately £3,000, along with around £20,000 in cash.

Police acted after concerns raised with officers about the supply of illegal substances in the town.

Inspector Khalid Khan, who was recently appointed to lead the Keighley Area Neighbourhood Team, worked with colleagues and partners at Bradford District Police to devise the arrest operation.

Insp Khan said: “This operation was made possible by information given to us by the people of Keighley, and I hope it sends out a message that police will not tolerate the supply of drugs in the town.

“This will have had some impact on the local drugs trade and I also hope it illustrates that we will listen to your concerns and take positive action where we can.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “This was a fantastic operation by Inspector Khan and West Yorkshire Police with a really positive outcome for our communities.

“Drugs ruin lives and drug abuse often links to other crime and social issues causing wider problems for our communities and partners. Tackling drug abuse is a priority in my Police and Crime Plan and we will not allow drug dealers to ply their trade in West Yorkshire, it will never be a viable alternative to making an honest living here.”

Anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs can contact the Keighley policing team via 101.