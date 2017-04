POLICE have closed one lane of the M62 near Leeds and Wakefield this afternoon

Highways England said a lorry has suffered two punctures on the left hand lane of the westbound M62 between junction 31 for Normanton/Castleford and junction 30 for Wakefield/Rothwell.

Highways England tweeted information about the breakdown just after 1pm today (Weds April 5) and said they were assisting West Yorkshire Police with the incident.