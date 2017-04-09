Police close North Yorkshire Dales road after serious crash involving three cars

Police have closed the road near a popular North Yorkshire Dales visitor attraction after a serious collision.

North Yorkshire Police said the B6255 has been closed near Ingleton while emergency services work at the scene.

The collision, which involved three vehicles, happened close to White Scar Caves at around 11.30am today.

A police spokesman said: "The road is likely to be closed for several hours to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

"Further updates will be provided when available."