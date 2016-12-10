Police concerned for ‘distressed’ young woman in Ravensthorpe

Police are trying to trace a woman who may have been involved in domestic argument on Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe on Friday night.

Members of the public saw a distressed woman at 11.53pm outside the Bulls Head public house. A man thought to be aged in his early 30s and described as 5ft6” tall and wearing a grey coloured top and bottoms was seen to follow her. He had black hair and is described as tanned.

She then left the area in black coloured vehicle, police have said. A man was driving the vehicle. He is described as 6ft tall, of a stocky build and with short hair. He was wearing a purple T-shirt and jeans

Officers want to trace the woman to ensure she is OK.

She is described as aged around 18 and possibly Eastern European in appearance. She was wearing dark clothes.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson of Kirklees CID, said: “We want to speak to this woman to make sure she is OK and I would appeal directly to her or either of the men described to call police on 101.”