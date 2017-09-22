Police concerned for missing 15-year-old Hull boy

POLICE in Hull are appealing for the public's help to trace a missing 15-year-old boy who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Concerns are growing for the welfare Owen Smith, who left an address in Hemswell Drive, Hull, on the morning of Monday September 4 and has not been seen since.

Owen is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with brown eyes and short dark brown hair.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "If you have seen Owen, or know where he is, please call us on 101 quoting log number 210 of 13/09/17."