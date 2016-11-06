Police concerned for missing Leeds woman

Police are appealing for information to trace a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Leeds.

Kirsty Hanson from Beeston was last seen at her home address at about 5pm on Friday November 4.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for for her welfare as are her family"

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with brown hair styled in a pony tail.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue Adidas tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Contact Leeds District CID with information on 101, referencing log 1881 of November 4.