Police concerned for missing Scarborough man

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a missing 24-year-old Scarborough man.
Daniel Pudlo was last seen at around 7pm yesterday (Tues Sept 13) at the bus stop on Ramshill Road, Scarborough.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, dark jeans and a black jacket. He was carrying a small grey suitcase.
Anyone who has seen Daniel or who has any information about where he is, is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency.
Dial 101, press one and pass information onto the force control room.
Please quote reference number 12170164134 when passing on any information.
