Police concerned for missing Sheffield man

Police in Sheffield are appealing for the public's help to find 41-year-old missing man John Brooks.

Mr Brooks was last seen just before 9am this morning (Thurs Jan 26) in the Thornsett Road area of Sheffield.

He is described as being around 6ft 3in tall, of medium build. He was wearing a dark jacket with a grey t-shirt and blue jogging bottoms.

Concerns are growing for John’s welfare and officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have seen him.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 192 of 26 January 2017.