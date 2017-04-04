Police concerned for welfare of missing Halifax teen

Police in Calderdale are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager from Halifax

Jordan Sheils, aged 19, was last seen at his home address in the Halifax area yesterday evening (Monday).

He is described as mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Jordan has a tattoo of a Yorkshire Rose on his right leg and was last seen wearing a dark blue Berghaus jacket.

Officers are concerned for Jordan’s welfare and urgently need to establish his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via 101 quoting log number 2065 of April 3.