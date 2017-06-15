Police are appealing for information to help find a missing Selby woman who has not been in contact with her family for a fortnight.

Officers are now "extremely worried" about Danielle Hall, who has has links to York and has been known to sleep rough at times.

The 19-year-old has not been in touch with any friends or family for two weeks.

North Yorkshire Police said today that it was possible Danielle was with Adrian Fayter, her 20-year-old boyfriend from York.#

Inspector Andy Haigh said: “I would like to make a direct appeal to Danielle, your family and the police are extremely worried about you.

"If you see or hear this appeal, please get in touch with family or the police and let us know that you are safe.”

Officeers are also urging the public to contact them if they have seen Danielle or Adrian over the past two weeks or know where Danielle is now.

She is described as white, slim, 5ft 5in, with blue eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair that has been dyed red.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.