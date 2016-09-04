Police ‘extremely worried’ for welfare of missing Hull man

Police searching for a missing man from Hull say they are “extremely worried” for his welfare.

Michael Masters, 34, from Colman Street, Hull, was last spotted in the early hours of Friday morning.

But police say Mr Masters is “thought to be suicidal” and needs medical help and have urged anyone who sees him to contact them.

He was last seen on Friday morning and said he was going to a nearby Asda supermarket before his family reported him missing at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “His family, along with Humberside Police are extremely worried about Michael’s welfare and would like anyone reading this to take note of Michael’s pictures and if you believe you may have seen him, please call Humberside Police on 101.”

Mr Masters is described as 5ft 10ins, slim, with mousey collar-length wavy hair and green eyes. He was clean shaven on Friday, has a rose tattoo on his neck and two full sleeves of tattoos on his arms.

He is also known to wear a Spiderman baseball cap but it has not been confirmed he was wearing it when he went missing.

Police have now teamed up with the Missing People Charity in an effort to find him.

The spokesperson added: “We are very worried about you Michael and need to check on your welfare. If you would prefer not to speak to the police ,we have teamed up with Missing People charity who not only will speak to you in a confidential environment and they can not trace your call.

“You might be worried or troubled about something. Missing People charity understand. You may not even be ready to go home or contact your family yourself, we respect that, but we all still want to know you’re okay.

“Whichever way you wish to contact us, we need to hear from you. If you would like to speak to the Missing People charity they are free, confidential and available 24/7. You can call or text 116000. You can even text this number if you have no credit on your mobile phone.”

Anyone with information about Michael Masters whereabouts is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 499 of 2/9/16.