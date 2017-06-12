Police hunt for woman after reported assault in Sheffield nightclub

Police who are trying to trace a woman after a reported assault in a Sheffield nightclub have released CCTV images.

A 24-year-old woman needed hospital treatment after suffering a head injury inside Paris nightclub on Carver Street five months ago.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, who they believe may be able to assist with enquiries into the alleged assault which happened around 2.20am on Sunday, February 19.

The CCTV images have been released by South Yorkshire Police today (Monday).

Anyone with information is being urged to call officers on 101 quoting incident number 170 of February 19, 2017.

