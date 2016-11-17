Police hunt Scarborough man wanted on prison recall

Police are hunting for a man from Scarborough who is wanted on recall to prison.

Dennis Reynolds has been recalled after breaching his licence conditions.

Police said he was released from HMP Hull on November 2 but has missed Probation Service appointments following alleged further offending.

A police spokesman said: "He had been serving an 18-week sentence for going equipped for stealing, possession of cannabis, and failing to sign the sex offenders register in relation to an indecent exposure incident in Scarborough back in May 2015.

"Reynolds is 35-years-old and described as white, 5ft 7in tall, medium build, with brown receding hair and brown eyes."

As well as the Scarborough area, Reynolds also has links in the Ryedale district and across the Humberside border.

If you know where Dennis Reynolds is or have seen somebody who matches his description, please call North Yorkshire Police as soon as possible on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.