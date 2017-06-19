Police increase patrols after elderly man assaulted in his home in Bradford

Police patrols have been increased in Bradford after an elderly man was assaulted by men who broke into his home.

The robbery happened at around 3am yesterday (Sunday), when the suspects forced their way into the home in Madison Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 70s, is believed to have been assaulted by the men after opening his front door.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there in a stable condition.

Police found the victim inside his property at 10.55am yesterday.

Detective Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford CID, said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing but we believe this is a targeted attack on the victim.

"We have stepped up patrols in the area and would ask for anyone with information to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170277263.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.