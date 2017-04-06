Police 'incredibly concerned' for missing 14-year-old boy

Police in Doncaster have launched an urgent appeal to find 14-year-old Callum Radcliffe, who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Callum was last seen yesterday (Wednesday 5 April) at around 11am, in Old Hall Road, Bentley. He has not been seen or heard from since.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are incredibly concerned for Callum’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him or who might know where he is.

"Callum has ginger hair and is of stocky build. At this time, we do not have a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing."

Please call 101 quoting incident number 1243 of 5 April 2017.