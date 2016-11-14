Police investigate after report that teenager was raped in Rotherham

Detectives in Rotherham are investigating after a man allegedly raped a teenager this morning (Monday).

South Yorkshire Police said the 15-year-old was attacked in a wooded area off Rother View Road in the Canklow area of the town at around 8.30am.

The attacker was described as around 40-years old, white with a slight tan, spikey blonde hair and a clean shaven face.

He was between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins tall and was reported to have been wearing black jogging bottoms, a grey hooded jumper and black, canvas lace up shoes with a white sole.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons of South Yorkshire Police said: “The girl is currently with her family and specially trained officers who are providing support.

“Additional police patrols have been provided throughout the day and will continue into the evening and the coming days to provide a high visibility police presence and to reassure the local community.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and officers are conducting various enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident, however I would urge anyone who may have been in the area between 8am and 9am this morning to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 216 of November 14, 2016.