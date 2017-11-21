Police investigate after two cats shot in North Yorkshire

Police are appealing for information after two cats were shot with air weapons in Haxby and Strensall, near York.

Sadly both cats had to be put down following the incidents.

The latest incident was in Haxby, near Ashwood Glade between 2.30pm and 4.30pm on Saturday.

Police said the cat had to be put down, due to the injuries caused by the pellets.

It came after a cat was shot near St Wilfrids Close, Strensall, three miles from Haxby, overnight between last Thursday and Friday.

PC Ruth Atkins, of the York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These are clearly very distressing incidents and our thoughts are with the owners of the cats.

"Enquiries have been carried out in both neighbourhood and people with information are urged to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”