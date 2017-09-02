Police investigate racist abuse in Dewsbury

A GROUP of men were subjected to racist abuse from a woman in a passing car, police said today.
The incident happened as a group of Asian men were passing Dewsbury Cemetery.
A car, believed to be a red Mini Cooper, pulled alongside the group and a woman inside the vehicle shouted abuse.
Supt Roger Essell, of Kirklees police, said: “This was an incredibly distressing experience and our enquiries are very much underway to identify those involved.
“The victims were understandably left shocked and upset following this incident.
“We take a robust stance against any kind of racial abuse.”
The incident happened between 10am and midday on Friday.
Witnesses should call 101, quoting crime reference 13170404287.
