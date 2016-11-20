Police investigate serious sex assault of woman in Leeds

Detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman in Leeds.

The victim had been out with a friend in Headingley where they met two men who gave them a lift into Leeds city centre in a car.

In the early hours of this morning, the two women went to Boar Lane to catch a bus home when the same two men approached them in the car and offered them a lift.

The friend was dropped off in Stanningley before the victim was driven to an unknown address where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

West Yorkshire Police have this evening released this CCTV image of a man they want to identify in connection with the attack.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the men and the vehicle involved and to establish the full circumstances of this incident. As a result of checks on CCTV, we have found an image of a man we urgently need to speak to in connection with the investigation.

“He is described as white, about six foot tall, aged in his late twenties with short dark hair. He was wearing a grey top, jeans and grey trainers.

“We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID at Elland Road quoting log number 330 of November 20 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.