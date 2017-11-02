Police investigate stabbing of boy, 16, in Halifax

Police cordoned off a block of flats in Halifax to investigate a stabbing incident.
Officers attended at the scene at Rawson Street North, Boothtown, this afternoon.
The three storey block of flats are situated by a playing field and near Akroydon Primary School.
Paramedics were first on the scene and alerted police at 2.22pm (Thursday, November 2).
A 16-year-old boy was discovered with a leg injury, which was thought to be a stab wound
He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held in police custody.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.