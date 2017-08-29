Police investigating 'animal cruelty' in Hull after footage of cat in wheelie bin

Police are investigating animal cruelty after a video circulated on social media which appears to show a girl putting a cat into a wheelie bin.

A woman has come forward to police after identifying her 12-year-old girl daughter in the footage, believed to have been caught on CCTV in Hull.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Following the video being shown in the local media, the mother of a 12 year-old girl has come into a police station with her daughter to say that she is the girl in the video footage.

"We will be conducting an investigation into the incident as causing unnecessary suffering to an animal under Section 4.1 and Section 4.2 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"We will be speaking to the 12 year-old girl about the incident and establish the best course of action.

"We want to thank the mother for accompanying her daughter into the police station, she has acted very responsibly.

"We can now look at the evidence, speak with the girl and establish the best course of action. We would ask for people to let us conduct our enquiries and take the necessary actions."