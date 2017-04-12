Police investigating house burglary in Barnsley release CCTV images

Police investigating a burglary at a house in Barnsley want to trace these people.

Officers believe they may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation into a break-in at Ravenna Close, which was reported at around midday on Friday, February 24.

This still from CCTV footage shows another one of the people who police want to trace.

A number of items, including electrical equipment, jewellery and cash, were stolen.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police investigating the incident are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and they believe the men pictured will be assist with these.

"Do you recognise these men? Were you in the area at the time?"

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 435 of 24 February 2017.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.