Police issue appeal to missing Hull boy on his 16th birthday

Police searching for a missing boy from Hull have made a direct appeal to him on his 16th birthday.

Ben Edmonds has not been seen since he left his home on Wynburg Street at around noon on Easter Sunday.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "It is Ben’s 16th birthday today and it is totally out of character for him to be missing from home let alone not be in contact with his family.

"We are issuing a direct appeal to Ben – if you see our appeal please get in touch with us. We don’t know if you have access to a mobile phone but you can use any public call box to call us on 999. We just want to make sure you are safe, you are not in any trouble."

Ben is believed to be wearing a dark navy t-shirt and blue jeans and had a rucksack with him.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in and slim, with mousey, fair hair. He wears glasses.

The spokesman added: "Our appeal extends to the whole of the Humber region. If you see Ben, or think you have seen him in the last couple of days please call us on 101 quoting log 575 of 16 April."