Police issue CCTV image of man who may be with missing West Yorkshire teenager

Police searching for a West Yorkshire teenager believe she may be in Manchester with the man pictured in this CCTV image.

Alecia Moran was last seen at her address in Linthwaite, Huddersfield, at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

An appeal for information on her whereabouts was issued yesterday amid concerns from police and her family about the 14-year-old's welfare.

Police 'very concerned' for welfare of missing girl, 14



Detective Inspector Craig McKay, of Kirklees CID, said: "We are continuing enquiries to find Alecia and are very concerned for her welfare as are her parents.

"We do now believe she is in the Manchester area and would like to speak to the man pictured who she has been seen with."

Alecia is described as slim and 5ft 4in, with her hair in a messy bun. She was last seen wearing a black woolly coat and a mini dress.

Det Insp McKay said: "I would ask that man, Alecia, anyone who can identify this male, or anyone who has any information about Alecia's whereabouts to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101, referencing West Yorkshire Police log 618 of April 16."