Police issue national appeal to find missing Bradford teen

POLICE have issued a nationwide appeal to trace a teenager who has been missing for more than two days.

Savannah Carrigan, 15, was last seen in the Holmewood area of Bradford at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

She is slim, around 5ft 3in tall and has blonde hair, which she normally ties back.

She was last seen wearing a green polo top, black trousers and orange trainers.

West Yorkshire Police are making a nationwide appeal to find her.

She is known to visit Bradford city centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Hooks of Bradford Police, said: “We urgently need to trace Savanna to check she is OK and that she has not come to any harm. I am appealing both to the people of Bradford but also anyone else outside of West Yorkshire who sees her to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 571 of September 13.