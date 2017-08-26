Police launch appeal after reports of fight in Keighley

Have your say

Police are appealing for information following reports of two men being involved in a fight in Keighley.

Officers are investigating an alleged incident of affray on Bow Street.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Wednesday, August 23 at around 4.45pm, however police have just released the information.

It is alleged two men were in a fight with both suffering what were believed to be minor injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are aware of social media being circulated purporting to be of the incident and enquiries remain ongoing."

Any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 13170389064