Police launch appeal to trace missing Sheffield man with 'RIP Dad' tattoo

Police are trying to trace a 35-year-old Sheffield man with a distinctive tattoo who has been missing for more than three days.

Piers Lawrenson, who is about 6ft tall and of a muscular build, was last seen at around 10.30am on Wednesday, August 23 after he left the Motehall Road area of the city.

He was reported missing the following day and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Mr Lawrenson since Wednesday.

Mr Lawrenson is bald, wears glasses and has a large tattoo on his forearm with the words ‘RIP DAD.' He is thought to be wearing a dark coloured, light-weight bomber jacket, a t-shirt and dark jeans.

Police are urging anyone who might know his whereabouts to call 101 quoting incident number 374 of August 24, 2017.